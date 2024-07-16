AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Trading Up 0.5%

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) traded up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $169.48 and last traded at $168.86. 457,761 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 5,531,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at $168.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABBV has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Guggenheim increased their price target on AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. HSBC raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $191.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.69.

AbbVie Stock Up 0.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $298.56 billion, a PE ratio of 50.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.93 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 179.47% and a net margin of 11.02%. AbbVie’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. Analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 183.98%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AbbVie

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,229,888,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 6.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 170,376,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,025,605,000 after purchasing an additional 9,978,415 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $499,955,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in AbbVie by 249.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,373,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,357,000 after buying an additional 3,120,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 6.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 48,098,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,758,789,000 after buying an additional 3,110,601 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

