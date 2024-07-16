Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR) Stake Lifted by Inspire Advisors LLC

Inspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Free Report) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,658 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TBH Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the 4th quarter worth $261,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 501,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,429,000 after buying an additional 66,501 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,247,000. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 15,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 95,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after buying an additional 3,228 shares during the period.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.90. The stock had a trading volume of 603,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,186,809. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.28. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.83 and a fifty-two week high of $30.93.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Company Profile

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

