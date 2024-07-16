Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) Sets New 52-Week High at $2.85

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.85 and last traded at $2.85, with a volume of 340789 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.80.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Stock Performance

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be given a $0.0275 dividend. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Sar Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. MB Generational Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. 33.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

