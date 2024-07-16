Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a drop of 20.9% from the June 15th total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd grew its position in shares of Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $412,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 61,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 21,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 4,992 shares in the last quarter.

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Price Performance

NYSE:AGD opened at $10.11 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.51. Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 52 week low of $8.20 and a 52 week high of $10.12.

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Announces Dividend

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.72%.

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

