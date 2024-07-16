ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.59.

Several brokerages have commented on ACAD. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 25th.

ACAD stock opened at $18.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -1,801.20 and a beta of 0.38. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $14.55 and a 12 month high of $33.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.26.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $205.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.31 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, COO Brendan Teehan sold 3,477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $58,900.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,733.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 11,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total value of $193,573.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 155,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,629,613.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Brendan Teehan sold 3,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total value of $58,900.38. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 42,133 shares in the company, valued at $713,733.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,708 shares of company stock worth $348,697 over the last quarter. Insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACAD. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,777,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,647,000 after acquiring an additional 148,526 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,603,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,654,000 after purchasing an additional 281,410 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $45,187,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,127,907 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,315,000 after buying an additional 54,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 823,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,786,000 after acquiring an additional 65,973 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

