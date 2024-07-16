Achain Price Tops $0.0004 (ACT)

Achain (ACT) traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 16th. One Achain coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Achain has traded down 11.7% against the US dollar. Achain has a total market cap of $1.33 million and $660.82 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000210 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000923 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001272 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000650 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001554 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001265 BTC.

About Achain

Achain (CRYPTO:ACT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Achain is www.achain.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).

The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.

Achain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

