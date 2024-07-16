Addison Capital Co Has $8.57 Million Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Addison Capital Co lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,841 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 4.3% of Addison Capital Co’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $8,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $3,956,117,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 106.2% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,134,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,943,000 after purchasing an additional 3,159,796 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 13,850.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,747,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727,685 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 235.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,231,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268,805 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,492,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,539 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded up $2.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $166.95. 6,337,472 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,502,497. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $166.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.42. The company has a market cap of $394.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.69. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $141.45 and a 1-year high of $169.41.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.10. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a $1.0065 dividend. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 65.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total value of $5,329,711.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,042 shares in the company, valued at $3,179,061.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 855 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total value of $135,517.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,634. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total transaction of $5,329,711.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,179,061.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 154,544 shares of company stock worth $25,413,051. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PG has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.74.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

