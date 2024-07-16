Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Given New $29.00 Price Target at Barclays

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Barclays from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.58% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ADNT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Adient from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Adient from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Adient from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. BNP Paribas raised Adient from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Adient from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.67.

Get Adient alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Adient

Adient Price Performance

ADNT traded up $0.88 on Tuesday, hitting $25.31. 177,402 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,038,693. Adient has a fifty-two week low of $22.93 and a fifty-two week high of $46.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.60 and its 200 day moving average is $30.68.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. Adient had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 1.04%. Adient’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adient will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Adient news, Director Peter Carlin sold 4,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $121,582.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $819,372.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADNT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Adient by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,017,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,434,000 after purchasing an additional 196,857 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adient by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 4,469,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,495,000 after acquiring an additional 229,963 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Adient by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,233,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,558,000 after purchasing an additional 37,010 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Adient by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,732,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,348,000 after purchasing an additional 246,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Adient by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,978,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,147,000 after buying an additional 161,579 shares during the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Adient

(Get Free Report)

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.