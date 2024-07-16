Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Trading Up 0.1%

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $570.10 and last traded at $566.18. 437,154 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 3,487,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $565.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler Companies restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $635.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $653.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $700.00 to $635.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $603.33.

Get Adobe alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Adobe

Adobe Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $505.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $532.00. The stock has a market cap of $251.20 billion, a PE ratio of 50.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.39 by $0.09. Adobe had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 24.86%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.41, for a total value of $45,435.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,933,596.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.41, for a total value of $45,435.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,933,596.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total transaction of $47,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,829,839. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,174 shares of company stock worth $15,120,796 over the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Adobe

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,648,975 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $20,511,473,000 after purchasing an additional 382,803 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Adobe by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,644,050 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,857,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,718 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,277,785,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,560,086 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,720,548,000 after purchasing an additional 16,379 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Adobe by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,602,297 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,552,530,000 after purchasing an additional 66,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.