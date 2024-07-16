Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) versus Mosaic ImmunoEngineering (OTCMKTS:CPMV) Financial Comparison

Mosaic ImmunoEngineering (OTCMKTS:CPMV – Get Free Report) and Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Mosaic ImmunoEngineering and Adverum Biotechnologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mosaic ImmunoEngineering N/A N/A -392.78% Adverum Biotechnologies N/A -90.38% -51.37%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Mosaic ImmunoEngineering and Adverum Biotechnologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mosaic ImmunoEngineering 0 0 0 0 N/A Adverum Biotechnologies 0 0 5 0 3.00

Risk & Volatility

Adverum Biotechnologies has a consensus price target of $28.20, indicating a potential upside of 225.26%. Given Adverum Biotechnologies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Adverum Biotechnologies is more favorable than Mosaic ImmunoEngineering.

Mosaic ImmunoEngineering has a beta of -0.02, meaning that its share price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adverum Biotechnologies has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

48.2% of Adverum Biotechnologies shares are held by institutional investors. 81.0% of Mosaic ImmunoEngineering shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of Adverum Biotechnologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mosaic ImmunoEngineering and Adverum Biotechnologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mosaic ImmunoEngineering N/A N/A -$1.01 million ($0.13) -3.08 Adverum Biotechnologies $3.60 million 50.00 -$117.17 million ($10.20) -0.85

Mosaic ImmunoEngineering has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Adverum Biotechnologies. Mosaic ImmunoEngineering is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Adverum Biotechnologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Adverum Biotechnologies beats Mosaic ImmunoEngineering on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mosaic ImmunoEngineering

Mosaic ImmunoEngineering, Inc., a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing immunomodulator platform technology for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases in humans and for veterinary use. Its lead immunotherapy product candidate, MIE-101, a nanoparticle-based treatment derived from cowpea mosaic virus, which is non-infectious in humans and animals. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Novato, California.

About Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc., a clinical-stage company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular diseases. Its lead product candidate is ixoberogene soroparvovec (ADVM-022), a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema which is in phase 2 clinical trials. The company is developing ADVM-062 (AAV.7m8-L-opsin), a novel gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of blue cone monochromacy via a single IVT injection. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. has license and collaboration agreements with University of California; GenSight Biologics; Lexeo Therapeutics; and Virovek, Inc. The company was formerly known as Avalanche Biotechnologies, Inc. and changed its name to Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. in May 2016. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

