Aerodrome Finance Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $140.23 Million (AERO)

Aerodrome Finance (AERO) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. One Aerodrome Finance token can currently be bought for $0.88 or 0.00001330 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Aerodrome Finance has a total market cap of $140.23 million and $34.02 million worth of Aerodrome Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Aerodrome Finance has traded 51.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Aerodrome Finance alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Aerodrome Finance Profile

Aerodrome Finance’s total supply is 1,152,938,222 tokens and its circulating supply is 159,975,820 tokens. The official message board for Aerodrome Finance is medium.com/@aerodromefi. Aerodrome Finance’s official website is aerodrome.finance. Aerodrome Finance’s official Twitter account is @aerodromefi.

Aerodrome Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aerodrome Finance (AERO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Base platform. Aerodrome Finance has a current supply of 1,152,938,221.7796314 with 530,075,968.6982557 in circulation. The last known price of Aerodrome Finance is 0.87336592 USD and is up 8.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 133 active market(s) with $55,812,751.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://aerodrome.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aerodrome Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aerodrome Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aerodrome Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aerodrome Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aerodrome Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.