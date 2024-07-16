Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,590,000 shares, a drop of 19.8% from the June 15th total of 6,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of AGI traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,858,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,357,166. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.24 and a 200-day moving average of $14.36. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.06, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.16. Alamos Gold has a 12 month low of $10.78 and a 12 month high of $17.91.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The business had revenue of $277.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.15 million. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 7.38%. Alamos Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Alamos Gold will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America upgraded Alamos Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $21.75 to $27.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Alamos Gold from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alamos Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Alamos Gold during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in Alamos Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in Alamos Gold during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 20.7% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the fourth quarter worth $96,000. 64.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

