Algorand Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.31 Billion (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. Algorand has a total market cap of $1.31 billion and approximately $48.57 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Algorand has traded up 15% against the dollar. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000244 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.15 or 0.00043116 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00009609 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00014815 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00010144 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002197 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00005660 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000649 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 11th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,229,252,875 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Algorand is forum.algorand.org. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

