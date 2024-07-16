Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Holdings Decreased by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lessened its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 28.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,952 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,187 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 184.6% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 13.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on BABA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.79.

Alibaba Group Stock Down 0.0 %

BABA stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $78.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,970,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,390,836. The company has a market capitalization of $197.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.33. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $66.63 and a 12 month high of $102.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The specialty retailer reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $30.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.59 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 8.44%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. Alibaba Group’s payout ratio is presently 22.84%.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Further Reading

