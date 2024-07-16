Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ALIM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Maxim Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Alimera Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Alimera Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered shares of Alimera Sciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th.

Shares of ALIM opened at $5.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.29 million, a PE ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.92 and its 200-day moving average is $3.82. Alimera Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.61 and a fifty-two week high of $5.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.08). Alimera Sciences had a negative net margin of 23.74% and a negative return on equity of 53.49%. The company had revenue of $23.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.71) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Alimera Sciences will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALIM. Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alimera Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alimera Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alimera Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $915,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alimera Sciences by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,045,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,077,000 after purchasing an additional 396,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alimera Sciences by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 3,999,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,278,000 after purchasing an additional 15,773 shares in the last quarter. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes prescription ophthalmic retinal pharmaceuticals. It operates through United States, International, and Operating Cost segments. The company offers ILUVIEN, a fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and can lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye (NIU-PS).

