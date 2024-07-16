AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB) Short Interest Up 39.8% in June

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,300 shares, an increase of 39.8% from the June 15th total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Insider Activity
In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 67,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.90 per share, with a total value of $735,314.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,039,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,131,792.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 141,144 shares of company stock valued at $1,541,501 in the last 90 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AFB. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 8,953 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,927 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 219,939 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after buying an additional 28,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCG Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $325,000.
AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Stock Down 0.3 %
AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:AFB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 28th. The investment management company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a $0.0327 dividend. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th.
AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.
