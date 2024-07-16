Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) Short Interest Up 23.8% in June

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, an increase of 23.8% from the June 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arlington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $147,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $425,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC grew its stake in Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund by 78.3% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 108,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 47,728 shares during the period. 1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 445,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,099,000 after purchasing an additional 27,996 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund in the first quarter worth $94,000.

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.94. 1,693 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,350. Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $7.97 and a 12 month high of $10.55.

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Increases Dividend

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.062 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. This is an increase from Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

