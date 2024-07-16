Alpha Financial Markets Consulting (LON:AFM) Hits New 52-Week High at $498.00

Shares of Alpha Financial Markets Consulting plc (LON:AFM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 498 ($6.46) and last traded at GBX 497.55 ($6.45), with a volume of 799683 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 496 ($6.43).

A number of research firms have weighed in on AFM. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Alpha Financial Markets Consulting to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 420 ($5.45) to GBX 465 ($6.03) in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 420 ($5.45) target price on shares of Alpha Financial Markets Consulting in a research note on Thursday, April 11th.

The stock has a market cap of £569.47 million, a PE ratio of 4,133.33 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 449.75 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 387.09.

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting plc provides consulting and related services to the asset and wealth management, and insurance industries in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of benchmarking, operations and outsourcing, mergers and acquisitions integrations, investments, regulatory compliance and risk, distribution, digital transformation, investment guidelines, fintech and innovation, ETF and indexing, pension and retail investments, ESG and responsible investments, and insurance.

