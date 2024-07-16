Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Price Up 0.8% on Analyst Upgrade

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) shot up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $225.00 to $250.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Amazon.com traded as high as $196.62 and last traded at $194.25. 12,831,051 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 42,298,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $192.72.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Argus upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Moffett Nathanson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.71.

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 266,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total value of $53,281,863.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 928,433,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,696,058,938.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total value of $90,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,688,228. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 266,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total transaction of $53,281,863.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 928,433,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,696,058,938.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 6,113,490 shares of company stock worth $1,222,340,738 in the last ninety days. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 277 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Strid Group LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 299,959 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 54.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $187.71 and a 200-day moving average of $176.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

