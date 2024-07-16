Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX) Short Interest Update

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,520,000 shares, a growth of 24.9% from the June 15th total of 3,620,000 shares. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 3,177 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 81,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 5,146 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 122,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 6,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% in the first quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 91,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 8,088 shares during the last quarter. 31.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AMRX shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target (up previously from $7.00) on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.25 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amneal Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.25.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMRX opened at $7.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.18 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.31, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.73 and its 200-day moving average is $6.07. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.99 and a 1 year high of $7.51.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 234.06% and a negative net margin of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $659.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.08 million. Equities research analysts predict that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products.

Featured Articles

