Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Given Neutral Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $250.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.93% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ADI. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI traded up $2.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $240.55. 465,535 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,247,462. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.41. The company has a market cap of $119.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.08. Analog Devices has a one year low of $154.99 and a one year high of $242.16.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 20.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.70, for a total transaction of $2,267,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,570,541.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.70, for a total transaction of $2,267,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at $11,570,541.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 17,612 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total value of $4,120,151.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,198,239.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,642 shares of company stock valued at $10,481,343. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,716,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,437,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160,668 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,065,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,991,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,215 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,163,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,614,735,000 after buying an additional 1,330,242 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $1,225,227,000. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,155,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,019,726,000 after buying an additional 644,945 shares during the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

