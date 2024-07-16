Analysts Set Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) PT at $79.32

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $79.32.
FIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.
Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $76.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Fidelity National Information Services has a fifty-two week low of $46.91 and a fifty-two week high of $78.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.34 billion, a PE ratio of -7.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.98.
Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.14. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 54.14% and a positive return on equity of 13.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.08%.
Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.
