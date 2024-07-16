ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) Shares Sold by Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Free Report) by 32.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 390,750 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 191,678 shares during the quarter. ANI Pharmaceuticals accounts for 2.0% of Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. owned 1.85% of ANI Pharmaceuticals worth $27,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 106,675 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $866,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,321 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,300 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ANI Pharmaceuticals

In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, COO Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 9,520 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.40, for a total transaction of $622,608.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 809,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,964,320.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Nikhil Lalwani sold 16,669 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.10, for a total transaction of $1,101,820.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 377,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,953,080.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 9,520 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.40, for a total value of $622,608.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 809,852 shares in the company, valued at $52,964,320.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 169,274 shares of company stock valued at $10,840,172 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on ANIP. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.75.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ANIP traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.23. The company had a trading volume of 304,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,006. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.14 and a beta of 0.75. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.20 and a 12 month high of $70.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.58.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $137.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.01 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 6.87%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.

