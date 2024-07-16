Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $42.41

Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $42.41 and last traded at $41.86, with a volume of 25713 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.65.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.53. The firm has a market cap of $773.81 million, a PE ratio of -85.00 and a beta of 0.86.
In related news, CFO Timothy Gray sold 16,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.91, for a total value of $531,843.97. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,887,057.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 45.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks and innovative broadband solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with coverage throughout the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico.
