Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $42.41

Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $42.41 and last traded at $41.86, with a volume of 25713 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.65.

Anterix Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.53. The firm has a market cap of $773.81 million, a PE ratio of -85.00 and a beta of 0.86.

Insider Activity at Anterix

In related news, CFO Timothy Gray sold 16,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.91, for a total value of $531,843.97. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,887,057.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 45.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Anterix

About Anterix

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN grew its stake in Anterix by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 97,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after acquiring an additional 34,425 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anterix by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 135,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,502,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anterix by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 32,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Anterix by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 831,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,087,000 after purchasing an additional 11,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heard Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anterix by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Heard Capital LLC now owns 1,829,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,961,000 after purchasing an additional 16,420 shares during the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks and innovative broadband solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with coverage throughout the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico.

