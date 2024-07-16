Anyswap Trading Up 14.3% Over Last 7 Days (ANY)

Anyswap (ANY) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. One Anyswap token can now be purchased for approximately $3.24 or 0.00005042 BTC on popular exchanges. Anyswap has a market cap of $60.46 million and approximately $10.70 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Anyswap has traded 14.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Anyswap Token Profile

Anyswap was first traded on July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 tokens. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @anyswapnetwork. The official website for Anyswap is anyswap.exchange/dashboard. The official message board for Anyswap is medium.com/@anyswap.

Anyswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap (ANY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Anyswap has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Anyswap is 3.37133142 USD and is up 33.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 106 active market(s) with $1.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://anyswap.exchange/dashboard.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using U.S. dollars.

