Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on APO. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $119.00 to $117.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $119.29.

Shares of NYSE:APO opened at $122.48 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Apollo Global Management has a one year low of $77.11 and a one year high of $122.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.59.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.21). Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 16.27%. The business had revenue of $839.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $827.33 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.463 per share. This is a positive change from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.49%.

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $3,338,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 359,445 shares in the company, valued at $40,002,634.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,038,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,824,342,000 after buying an additional 750,781 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,775,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,004,161,000 after buying an additional 218,566 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth $586,016,000. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 5,939,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $553,476,000 after buying an additional 164,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 40.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,738,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $532,852,000 after buying an additional 1,360,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

