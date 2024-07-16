Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Short Interest Up 21.9% in June

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 804,800 shares, an increase of 21.9% from the June 15th total of 660,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 261,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.00.

Applied Industrial Technologies Price Performance

AIT stock traded up $9.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $210.63. 430,925 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 308,389. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $192.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 2.70. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 52-week low of $138.38 and a 52-week high of $212.13. The company has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.06.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.51%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Jason W. Vasquez sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.71, for a total transaction of $127,861.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,516,461.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 621.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 10,532 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.9% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 12.9% in the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

