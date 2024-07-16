Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Bought by Meeder Advisory Services Inc.

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,121 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMAT. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 2,500 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total transaction of $554,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,890,103.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brice Hill sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total transaction of $4,446,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,356 shares in the company, valued at $24,091,873.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 2,500 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total value of $554,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,890,103.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,827 shares of company stock worth $21,382,560 over the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised Applied Materials from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.64.

Applied Materials Price Performance

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded up $2.15 on Monday, hitting $245.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,673,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,670,377. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $228.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.51. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.21 and a 52-week high of $255.89. The company has a market capitalization of $203.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.56.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 41.22%. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.39%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

