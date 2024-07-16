Ardent Capital Management Inc. Acquires 566 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Ardent Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,505 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 566 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 11.9% of Ardent Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Ardent Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $23,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Delta Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% in the first quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,968,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 26.6% during the first quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 12,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% during the first quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 1,860,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,363,000 after purchasing an additional 44,207 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 19.0% during the first quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 4,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 29,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,596,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $150.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,853,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,239,500. The stock has a market cap of $362.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.52. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $143.13 and a one year high of $175.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $147.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $21.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.39 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 45.26% and a return on equity of 36.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, July 1st. HSBC raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.07.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

