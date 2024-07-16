Ardor Tops One Day Volume of $2.50 Million (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. In the last week, Ardor has traded 11.6% higher against the dollar. One Ardor coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0695 or 0.00000107 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ardor has a total market cap of $69.45 million and approximately $2.50 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.19 or 0.00043387 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00009600 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00014989 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00010124 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0946 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00005694 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000111 BTC.

About Ardor

Ardor (ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ardor

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

