Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Price Target Raised to C$52.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Free Report) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ATZ. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$43.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$34.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$40.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$49.25.

TSE:ATZ opened at C$46.71 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$36.80 and a 200-day moving average of C$35.47. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.80. Aritzia has a twelve month low of C$20.67 and a twelve month high of C$48.23.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$681.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$681.70 million. Aritzia had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 10.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aritzia will post 1.7411386 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer David John Maciver sold 173,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.64, for a total transaction of C$6,348,026.56. In other news, Senior Officer David John Maciver sold 173,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.64, for a total transaction of C$6,348,026.56. Also, Senior Officer Karen Kwan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.00, for a total value of C$99,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 185,254 shares of company stock valued at $6,750,057 over the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparel and accessories for women in the United States and Canada. The company offers t-shirts and tops, sweaters, shirts and blouses, bodysuits, sweatshirts, blazers, jacket and coats, and dresses; pants, denim, leggings and bike shorts, sweatpants, skirts, shorts, sweatshorts, and jumpsuits and rompers; accessories, such as socks, hats, bags, scarves, belts, and intimates; swimwear; and shoes.

