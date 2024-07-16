ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY) Stock Price Down 3%

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.24 and last traded at $11.31. 465,929 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 593,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.66.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.27.

ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). Sell-side analysts anticipate that ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Richard E. Lowenthal sold 5,147 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total value of $46,580.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,642,193 shares in the company, valued at $14,861,846.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO Richard E. Lowenthal sold 4,138 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $37,242.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,594,328 shares in the company, valued at $14,348,952. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Richard E. Lowenthal sold 5,147 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total value of $46,580.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,642,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,861,846.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 400,000 shares of company stock worth $3,716,040 over the last three months. 40.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPRY. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 22,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,575 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in ARS Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in ARS Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 352.7% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 8,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in ARS Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for severe allergic reactions. The company is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for the emergency treatment of Type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. It serves healthcare professionals, patients, and caregivers.

