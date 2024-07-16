Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Price Performance
NASDAQ APWC opened at $1.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $2.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.42.
Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $131.56 million for the quarter.
Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Company Profile
Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes enameled wire, power cable, and telecommunications products in Thailand, Singapore, Australia, the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and other markets in the Asia Pacific region. The company offers copper rods; and telecommunications cable products, including copper-based and fiber optic cables for telephone and data transmissions; and armored and unarmored low voltage power transmission cable, which is used to transmit electricity to and within commercial and residential buildings, as well as to outdoor installations, such as streetlights, traffic signals, and other signs.
