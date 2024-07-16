ASML (ASML) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 17th. Analysts expect ASML to post earnings of $3.87 per share for the quarter. ASML has set its Q2 2024 guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.54. ASML had a return on equity of 56.99% and a net margin of 27.23%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. On average, analysts expect ASML to post $20 EPS for the current fiscal year and $31 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ASML opened at $1,063.63 on Tuesday. ASML has a 12-month low of $563.99 and a 12-month high of $1,110.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,003.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $933.54. The company has a market capitalization of $419.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.32, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were given a $1.343 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. ASML’s payout ratio is presently 32.53%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ASML shares. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Evercore ISI started coverage on ASML in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,083.00.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

