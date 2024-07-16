AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) dropped 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.15 and last traded at $13.38. Approximately 2,633,468 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 7,466,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on ASTS shares. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $7.40 to $12.90 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group raised their price objective on AST SpaceMobile from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on AST SpaceMobile from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

AST SpaceMobile Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.65 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.96. The company has a quick ratio of 7.51, a current ratio of 7.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of AST SpaceMobile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASTS. BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in AST SpaceMobile during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in AST SpaceMobile in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in AST SpaceMobile during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new stake in AST SpaceMobile in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

About AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Featured Articles

