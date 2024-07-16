Athabasca Oil Co. (TSE:ATH) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Athabasca Oil Co. (TSE:ATH – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$6.14.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Athabasca Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$6.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$6.50 price objective on Athabasca Oil and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. National Bank Financial raised Athabasca Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, National Bankshares upgraded shares of Athabasca Oil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Athabasca Oil stock opened at C$5.41 on Tuesday. Athabasca Oil has a 1-year low of C$3.28 and a 1-year high of C$5.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.02 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.54, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.63, a PEG ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.18.

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.07. Athabasca Oil had a return on equity of 2.65% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business had revenue of C$311.12 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Athabasca Oil will post 0.5296656 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Robert Anthony Broen sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.01, for a total transaction of C$501,000.00. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of thermal and light oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. It operates through Thermal Oil and Light Oil segments. The company's principal properties are in the Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer/Corner, Hangingstone, and Dover West projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

