Atlanta Braves (OTCMKTS:BATRB) Trading 6.4% Higher

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BATRB – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $50.00 and last traded at $50.00. 200 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.00.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.25 and its 200-day moving average is $47.47.
Atlanta Braves (OTCMKTS:BATRB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $37.08 million for the quarter.
Atlanta Braves Company Profile
Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.
