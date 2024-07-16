AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Position Reduced by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC reduced its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 17.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AZO. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in AutoZone by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AZO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on AutoZone from $3,450.00 to $3,280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $3,200.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on AutoZone from $3,420.00 to $3,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on AutoZone from $3,465.00 to $3,340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,038.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AutoZone currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,112.71.

AutoZone Price Performance

NYSE AZO traded up $27.54 on Tuesday, reaching $2,969.00. The company had a trading volume of 36,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,844. The firm has a market cap of $50.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.71. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,375.35 and a fifty-two week high of $3,256.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2,871.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,885.07.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $36.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $35.67 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.60% and a negative return on equity of 54.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $34.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 151.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoZone

In other news, VP Jenna M. Bedsole purchased 36 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2,757.10 per share, with a total value of $99,255.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 36 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,255.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Profile

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.