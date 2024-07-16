AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Holdings Increased by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 774.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2,140.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 213,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,347,000 after purchasing an additional 204,186 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 7,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,026,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter valued at about $400,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AVB traded up $2.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $205.25. The stock had a trading volume of 250,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,101. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.18 billion, a PE ratio of 30.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.96. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.45 and a 52 week high of $208.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $199.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($1.42). The business had revenue of $712.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.61 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 34.05% and a return on equity of 8.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $193.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $185.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $207.17.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

