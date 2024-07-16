Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 11,030 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 277,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,030 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $10,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 626,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,757,000 after acquiring an additional 6,232 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 819,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,074,000 after buying an additional 61,134 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 124.6% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 23,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 13,026 shares during the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 18,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 22,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Up 5.3 %

Shares of BAC traded up $2.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,921,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,517,633. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.68 and its 200-day moving average is $36.71. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $24.96 and a 52-week high of $44.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.35.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $25.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.22 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.94%. Bank of America’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BAC shares. Wolfe Research raised Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Cfra reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler Companies upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.34.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

