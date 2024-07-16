Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 1,347 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 114,208 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $11,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 90,430,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,608,822,000 after acquiring an additional 17,351,313 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 65,233,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,488,752,000 after acquiring an additional 11,163,222 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,309,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,157,000 after acquiring an additional 6,932,011 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 10,674,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,147,000 after acquiring an additional 677,520 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in RTX during the fourth quarter valued at $690,154,000. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total transaction of $2,101,713.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,757,566. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $9,105,457.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,592,832.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total transaction of $2,101,713.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,757,566. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,937 shares of company stock valued at $12,256,952 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on RTX. Bank of America lifted their target price on RTX from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on RTX from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on RTX from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.33.

RTX Price Performance

Shares of RTX stock traded up $2.06 on Tuesday, hitting $103.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,127,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,446,846. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.07. RTX Co. has a 1 year low of $68.56 and a 1 year high of $108.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.20. The company has a market capitalization of $137.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.82.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.82%.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

