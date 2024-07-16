Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 29.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,835 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.34% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $14,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BOND. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. SOL Capital Management CO increased its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 29.1% in the first quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 3,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company lifted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 4,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBL Wealth LLC grew its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 4,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period.

Get Pimco Total Return ETF alerts:

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BOND traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $92.23. 165,233 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,192. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.03. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.18. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12-month low of $85.10 and a 12-month high of $93.18.

Pimco Total Return ETF Company Profile

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.