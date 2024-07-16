Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys 9,007 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,372 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,007 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $11,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 47,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,490,000 after buying an additional 5,976 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. CAP Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,082,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 125,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,830,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

iShares MBS ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ MBB traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $93.09. 1,789,722 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,381,115. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.85. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $85.28 and a 1 year high of $94.55.

iShares MBS ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares MBS ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3053 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $3.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

