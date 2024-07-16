Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Cuts Holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,033 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.88% of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF worth $3,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $507,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. now owns 251,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,892,000 after acquiring an additional 10,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ISCV stock traded up $1.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $63.10. 16,962 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,583. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $47.64 and a one year high of $63.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $438.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.14.

About iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF

The iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (ISCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap value stocks. The index selects stocks from 90-99.5% of market cap that fall into Morningstar’s value style categorization.

