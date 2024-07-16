Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lowered its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 36.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,164 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $3,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWO. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 464,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $125,800,000 after purchasing an additional 11,839 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 268.1% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 119.5% in the first quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 9.9% in the first quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 2,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock traded up $8.57 on Tuesday, reaching $289.78. 740,079 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 470,372. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $263.61 and a 200 day moving average of $258.48. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $203.42 and a 52 week high of $290.26.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.