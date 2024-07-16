Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $22.81 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 266,330 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,677 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $22,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter worth $64,000.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.40. 332,815 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,739. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1-year low of $71.11 and a 1-year high of $86.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.12. The stock has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.2843 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

