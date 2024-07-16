Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $3.45 Million Stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. decreased its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 935 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $3,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 189.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000.

NASDAQ:FTSL traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $46.11. 423,979 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,501. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $45.01 and a 1-year high of $46.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.05 and a 200 day moving average of $46.09.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

