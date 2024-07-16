Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $4.24 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lowered its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 202,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,698 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 78,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after buying an additional 11,546 shares during the period. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 70,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 489,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,229,000 after purchasing an additional 57,000 shares during the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 926,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,359,000 after buying an additional 38,224 shares during the period. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 40,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSCO remained flat at $21.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,209,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,616. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.99. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.59 and a 52 week high of $21.12.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a $0.0699 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.