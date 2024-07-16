Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $4.33 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 149,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,640 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.10% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $4,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,050,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,664,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898,412 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 64.8% in the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 21,697,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,482,000 after buying an additional 8,531,951 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,187,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,558,097 shares in the last quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 47.8% in the first quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA now owns 4,698,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,105,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF stock remained flat at $28.98 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 417,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,457,496. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.87. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $28.58 and a 1-year high of $29.17.

About SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.