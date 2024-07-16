Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $5,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on TXN shares. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.62.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $1,789,408.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,348 shares in the company, valued at $5,973,293.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 10,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.97, for a total value of $1,844,008.83. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,461 shares in the company, valued at $3,580,061.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $1,789,408.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,973,293.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 328,969 shares of company stock valued at $58,427,984 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of TXN traded up $4.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $206.62. The stock had a trading volume of 3,132,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,419,772. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $139.48 and a 52 week high of $206.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $195.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.79. The company has a market capitalization of $188.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.99.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 35.28% and a net margin of 35.16%. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.12%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

